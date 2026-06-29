Twisha Sharma Case Mystery Deepens With New Twist: Burglary At Accused Giribala Singh's Home Raises Big Questions

A late-night break-in has added a dramatic new twist to the ongoing Twisha Sharma death investigation. The incident took place at the residence of Sharma's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh - who is currently jailed as one of the prime accused in the case.

According to the police, burglars allegedly broke into the house late on Saturday night and attempted to steal gold jewellery along with a file containing documents related to Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh. However, the thieves fled after hearing the siren of a nearby police patrol vehicle, leaving the stolen items behind.

At the time of the incident, Giribala Singh's brother was present inside the house. He told police that the burglars entered through the rear portion of the house during the night between Saturday and Sunday, and the break-in initially went unnoticed.

Coincidentally, a police patrol was passing through the area. As soon as the suspects heard the police siren, they panicked, abandoned the jewellery and documents, and fled. Police chased them but they managed to escape. The Police later examined CCTV footage from the area. Based on suspicious activity seen in the footage, two people were detained on Sunday and are being questioned.

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Burglary Raises Fresh Questions

The incident has sparked several questions, particularly because Giribala Singh's residence is the place where Twisha Sharma was found dead. Questions being raised include why the burglars would specifically target files and documents along with jewellery, whether the documents were the real target, and whether the mention of documents could be diverting attention from possible evidence.

It has also under scanner whether the residence, being connected to the case and reportedly under the control of the CBI as part of the investigation, should immediately have the recovered documents handed over to the central agency.

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Is the incident another attempt to interfere with the alleged crime scene and tamper with the evidence?

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, who is Twisha Sharma's husband, are currently in judicial custody till June 30. Earlier, on June 16, both accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh informed the court that reports related to her case were allegedly being removed from the Hindi and English newspapers supplied to her in jail. She requested that complete newspapers be provided. She also sought removal of the 20-minute limit on lawyer meetings, saying more time was required for legal consultations considering the nature of the case.

Giribala further requested permission to meet her lawyers at the same time as her son Samarth to better coordinate their legal strategy.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh sought an investigation into Twisha Sharma's bank account, alleged expenses of Rs 7 lakh, mobile tower location records and car keys. They also demanded a copy of the seizure memo (panchnama) relating to Twisha's medicines, claiming that while the medicines had been seized during the investigation, a copy of the seizure memo had not been provided to their lawyers.

Giribala Singh also objected before the court to Twisha Sharma's family members and relatives allegedly making frequent statements to the media. She requested that appropriate directions be issued asking them not to make public statements while the investigation is underway.