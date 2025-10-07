Odisha BJP Leader Pitabash Panda Shot Dead Outside Home in Berhampur, Massive Manhunt Launched To Nab Culprits

BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabash Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Odisha’s Brahmanagar.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10 PM last night when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Panda and fled the spot. Locals rushed the critically injured leader to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Pitabas Panda was a well-known person in Berhampur’s legal fraternity and a member of the Odisha State Bar Council.

An investigation has been launched and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. To arrest the culprits, a special team has also been formed.