Updated 7 October 2025 at 11:46 IST
Odisha BJP Leader Pitabash Panda Shot Dead Outside Home in Berhampur, Massive Manhunt Launched To Nab Culprits
Pitabash Panda Murder: The CCTV footage of the area is being examined to identify the attackers and a special team has also been formed to nab the culprits.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabash Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Odisha’s Brahmanagar.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 10 PM last night when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Panda and fled the spot. Locals rushed the critically injured leader to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Pitabas Panda was a well-known person in Berhampur’s legal fraternity and a member of the Odisha State Bar Council.
An investigation has been launched and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. To arrest the culprits, a special team has also been formed.
Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das expressed grief and anger over the killing. In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply shocked at the assassination of Senior Lawyer and State Bar Council Member Pitabash Panda outside his home in Berhampur. BJP has successfully established Jungle Raaj in Odisha. CM Mohan Majhi’s Govt has failed to protect even its own leader, which exposes the shocking law & order collapse in the state. Whether communal clashes, atrocities on women or such murders, things are going from bad to worse. Pained to see what’s happening in our peaceful state.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 09:43 IST