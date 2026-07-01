Tragedy In Mangaluru: 3 Dead, 3 Others Rescued After Landslide Buries House
Triggered by heavy, continuous rainfall, a deadly landslide crushed a house located behind the Kankanady Police Station in the Nagori area, Mangaluru.
- India News
- 1 min read
A landslide triggered by heavy rains struck a tile-roof house in the Nagori area of Mangaluru early Wednesday morning. Six people were trapped beneath the debris. Emergency response teams successfully rescued three survivors - one man and two girls - who were immediately hospitalized. A woman and two young girls lost their lives and their bodies were later recovered from the rubble. The rescue operations have now concluded.
The disaster struck a tile-roofed house located just behind the Kankanady Police Station in the Nagori area of BC Road. Heavy, continuous rainfall over the region caused a deadly landslide, crashing down onto the house.
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(More details awaited.)
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