Waqf Case Updates: No Interim Order Passed, Court to Hear Case Tomorrow at 2 pm After Request from Respondents | LIVE

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and comprising of Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan, will be hearing a total of 70 petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act. The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was passed by both houses of the Parliament on April 4 and was given President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5. The govt notified the enforcement of the Act from April 8.
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, "The DGP talked to the victim families separately. He could hardly speak to them for 10 minutes... To appease her vote bank, Mamata Banerjee said all that she could in today's event. This is her policy... They make a fool out of Muslims... The victims are telling us that the number of refugees in camps is increasing by the day."
Karnataka governor forwards bill on 4 pc quota to muslims in govt contracts to president's assent.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the sudden cancellation of the Private Haj quota.
Fire breaks out in portion of Morena district hospital, patients shifted; no injuries reported.
Murshidabad violence: 'We demand govt service for the victims' says, Sukanta Majumdar.
“Mamata doing appeasement politics. she wants to make Benagl as Bangladesh.”says, Giriraj Singh.
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has cancelled the licence of Ahmedabad-based 'Colour Merchants Co-operative Bank' as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over the Waqf Act's impact on Sambhal Mathura and Gyanvapi, "We have ensured that misuse or unverified claims are stopped. Now, you can create Waqf by deed, not by oral claim. The law is prospective, not retrospective. However, if some issues are not settled, then the State govt will decide. The power is not with the Central govt which is just forming Central Waqf Council headed by a minister,"
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit back at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, calling him the "biggest Bhogi" (a materialistic person).
Robert Vadra left the ED office after questioning. He appeared before the ED in connection with the Gurugram land case. Robert Vadra says, "Yes, they have called me tomorrow also. They will keep calling me..."
National president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has issued a fatwa against TVK party president and actor Vijay Thalapathy.
During the protest, an effigy of the Bengal government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also burned.
A court in Mau has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mukhtar Ansari's wife, Afsa Ansari, in connection with a 2020 case, officials here said Wednesday.
Waqf Case Live updates: 'We believe that the court will give an interim order in our favour...': ADV Shahid Ali, petitioner
West Bengal Police constitutes 9 Members SIT for the investigation of cases of violence in Samserganj and other areas of Jangipur Police District. All officers directed to report by 12pm tomorrow.
Waqf case live updsates: We are hopeful that we will have verdict in our favour, say Mujibur Rahman, Advocate.
Waqf Hearing Live Updates: Our interim order will balance equities. . We will say that whichever properties were declared by court to be waqf will not be denotified or be treated as non waqf.. Whether it's waqf by user or not. says CJI.
Waqf hearing Live Updates: No interim order passed, Court to hear tomorrow at 2 pm after request from Respondents.
Prayagraj: BJP workers protest against Mamata govt over Murshidabad violence.
WAQF act brought for the benefit of poor Muslim people, Congress and SP are doing Muslim appeasement politics: Mohsin Raja, BJP leader.
CJI: Are you saying if waqf by user established by judgment or otherwise, now it today stands void?
Mehta: what is presented is not correct statutory scheme. I am hindu, I create trust, I say all trustee will be hindu. Administration will be with charity commissioner. In islamic law, it is dedicated to allah for charitable purpose. There has to be a waqif who settles the trust, he would say it will be governed by Mutawali.
Waqf Hearing Live Updates: We have three four questions, CJI. You are dealing with a legislation, there was a constitution of jpc- it held 38 sittings, visited major cities, held consultation, looked at 29 lacs suggestions.
Sr ADV PA Wilson: Through this entire enactment they want a provision period of 5 years for a person to prove that he is a Muslim.
Sr Adv CU Singh: please see article 26, I am deviating from essential religious argument, its not important here. Please see the distinction draw- religious and charitable purposes, it does not have to answer the question of religious essential practice.
Singhvi: what is more article 32 than reading articles 25 and 26. This is not the case where mylords should send us to the high court.
CJI: when we were in delhi hc we were told that the land is a waqf land!! Don't misunderstand us.. We are not saying all waqf by user is wrongly registered..
Singhvi: we have heard parliament is also on waqf land...We are saying you cannot throw a baby out of a bath water .. Question is have you removed the basis of the ayodhya judgment !
During the proceedings, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) assured that all ancient monuments, including significant sites like the Jama Masjid, would remain protected under existing laws. This remark came in response to concerns raised by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal regarding the implications of the Waqf Act on such heritage structures.
Sibal referred to Section 3E of the Act and presented a chart listing Muslims categorized as Scheduled Tribes, raising questions about how the legislation may affect them. In response, the CJI pointed out that there are existing legal provisions that restrict the transfer of property owned by Scheduled Tribes without official permission.
When the discussion turned back to historical sites, Sibal mentioned Jama Masjid specifically. The CJI clarified that Jama Masjid had already been declared a protected monument under previous legislation. He noted that if a site has been designated as an ancient monument or falls under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Act, then its Waqf status cannot be altered. He emphasized that all such historic mosques would remain safeguarded and unaffected by the provisions of the current Act.
Sibal argued that if the government can unilaterally identify or declare a property as not being Waqf, it raises serious concerns. Referring to Section 3(c)(2) of the Act, he pointed out that the authorities have the power to make such declarations without any specified time limit, making the process open-ended. He further highlighted that in cases of dispute, it is the Collector—a government official—who is designated to decide whether a property qualifies as Waqf.
According to Sibal, this creates a conflict of interest, as the government effectively becomes a judge in its own case, rendering the provision inherently unconstitutional. He also noted that the law stipulates a property will not be considered Waqf until the officer makes a formal determination, further undermining the principles of fairness and due process.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, while reading out the sections of the Waqf Act being challenged, questioned the authority of the state in matters of religious inheritance. He argued, "Who is the State to tell us how inheritance will be governed within my religion?" He emphasized that such interference strikes at the core of religious freedom and autonomy in personal matters.
In response, the Chief Justice of India observed that similar legislative interventions exist for Hindus, and Parliament has also enacted laws for Muslims, though they may differ in nature. He clarified that Article 26 does not prohibit the enactment of such laws, noting that it is a universal and secular provision that applies to all religious communities. Sibal countered by highlighting a key distinction in Islamic practice, stating that inheritance in Islam takes effect only after death, whereas the legislation in question intervenes during a person’s lifetime.
Sibal stated that the Waqf Act violates constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.
Kapil Sibal broadly addressed the core issue by stating that the challenge revolves around a parliamentary legislation that seeks to interfere with a fundamental and integral aspect of a particular faith. They referred to Article 26, noting that many provisions of the Act violate the rights protected under this article.
The Senior Advocate further explained that the main provision at the heart of the Act is found in Section 3R of the Unified Waqf Management Act. They drew attention to the definition of Waqf, which refers to the permanent dedication of any movable or immovable property by an individual, demonstrating their practice of Islam for the last five years, provided there is no fraudulent activity involved.
The speaker raised a critical question, stating that to establish a Waqf, one must prove that they have been practicing Islam for the past five years. They further questioned how the state can determine whether an individual is genuinely a Muslim or not, and what constitutes a fraudulent act in this context.
CJI Sanjiv Khanna said in court, “Aspects we need answer: whether we should entertain or send it to HC? Second what are the points you intend to argue. Second question will decide the first issue also.”
The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, has begun hearing of the 70 petitions filed, to challenge the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi and Rakesh Dwivedi are in the front row of the courtroom; SG Tushar Mehta is also present for the Union of India.
The Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik was demolished earlier this morning by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, following a directive from the Bombay High Court, which had ruled the structure unauthorized during the hearing of a petition. According to police reports, the trustees and local residents had planned to take down the dargah themselves and had assembled late last night for the purpose when they were assaulted by a mob.
At least 21 police officers were injured after a mob attacked the trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah and local residents who had assembled late last night in Nashik to facilitate the structure’s removal. The dargah was demolished by the Municipal Corporation earlier this morning following an order from the Bombay High Court, which had deemed the structure unauthorized during the hearing of a related petition.
Several areas in Chennai experienced waterlogging following heavy rainfall earlier today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that light to moderate showers are expected to persist until late afternoon.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance in the Gurugram Sexual Assault Case of an air hostess, while she was on ventilator at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The NCW has sought an action taken report (ATR) within three days.
Robert Vadra, who has been summoned by the ED in the Haryana Land-Deal Case today for the second day in a row, has been given a lunch break after two hours; the questioning will resume post lunch.
Expressing grave concern over the disturbing events in West Bengal's Murshidabad, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and formed an Inquiry Committee to look into the violence. This action comes in response to reports of multiple women facing severe molestation during the communal clashes in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, located in Murshidabad district, according to the NCW.
Speaking on the Murshidabad violence, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy stated that 273 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. He assured that the situation is currently under control and continues to improve steadily. According to him, shops have reopened, people are moving.
Sourav Saha, the owner of a cosmetic store affected by the Murshidabad violence, shared that his shop was completely destroyed in a fire. He mentioned that when he arrived at the location in the morning, he found the entire store burnt, despite it being in good condition the previous day. According to him, local residents helped extinguish the flames, but goods worth approximately ₹10–12 lakh were lost.
Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar stated that a woman filed a complaint at the Gurugram Sadar Police Station on April 14. In her statement, she alleged that while undergoing treatment at a private hospital—where she was admitted on April 5—she was sexually harassed the following day, on April 6. At the time of the alleged incident, she was unconscious and on a ventilator. Kumar added that the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Speaking on the National Herald Case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Congress party is behaving as if it is subservient to the Gandhi family, disregarding the fact that the Constitution applies equally to all 140 crore citizens of India. The speaker highlighted that the National Herald case involved significant corruption and a large-scale scam, and pointed out that the investigation into the matter had actually commenced during the tenure of the Congress-led government itself.
In honor of the Hindu family who lost their lives during the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, the BJP marked Hindu Shaheed Diwas outside the State Assembly in Kolkata. The event was led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who gathered party MLAs for the tribute.
During her meeting with Muslim clerics, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shrugged responsibility for Murshidabad violence and referred to a tweet by ANI quoting the Home Ministry, which claimed that Bangladesh was involved in the Murshidabad violence. She questioned the accuracy of this statement and held the Central Government accountable if it were true. Mamata Banerjee pointed out that the BSF is responsible for securing the border, not the state government, and criticized the authorities for allowing BJP members to come from outside, incite trouble, and then flee the scene.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at nearly 15 locations in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case. The searches are taking place in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur, according to an official statement from the agency.
While the Enforcement Directorate continues questioning Robert Vadra in connection with the Skylight Hospitality case, for the second day in a row, a waiting room has been provided for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the ED office.
As joint operations to nab terrorists continue in Jammu and Kashmir, two Jaish terrorists have been killed in Kathua encounter and weapons have been recovered.
The Supreme Court has instructed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to assess the impact of deforestation on 100 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli and to take prompt measures to safeguard the affected wildlife in the area.
The Delhi Congress staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday against the chargesheet filed that named Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others.
Tahawwur Rana, while residing in Canada, worked to radicalize youth with extremist ideologies
Rana misled people through a radical organization named 'Markaz-ud-Dawat-wal-Irshad' (MDI), which later became known as 'Jamaat-ud-Dawa,' an entity linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Investigative agencies claim that Rana had direct ties to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's 313 Brigade, led by Ilyas Kashmiri.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan has urged all dignitaries, senior state officials, and judiciary members to refrain from visiting the region between May 2 and May 31. The request comes in light of the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall for the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to commence on April 30.
Commenting on the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan stated that while Rahul and Sonia Gandhi may hold privileged positions within the Congress party, they are not exempt from the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He accused the Congress of attempting to pressure government agencies, suggesting that such actions indicate an effort to conceal the truth.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dodged important questions asked by Republic in the National Herald Case; here's how he reacted to Republic's confrontation…
Tight security has been put in place outside the Congress headquarters on Delhi's Akbar Road ahead of the party's planned nationwide protest. The Congress is set to demonstrate in front of Enforcement Directorate offices across various state headquarters, as well as outside central government offices at the district level in different states, in protest against the central government.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, businessman Robert Vadra, has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, in the Haryana Land Deal Case.
In a video shared on her Instagram account, Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious alleged that a fellow artist behaved inappropriately towards her on a film set after consuming drugs.
As per ANI sources, the Election Commission is preparing for the upcoming Bihar Elections and is conducting training of more than 200 Booth Level Agents from Bihar.
For the second day in a row, the Indian Army's Romeo Force, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG), is carrying out a joint operation in the forested region of Lasana in Poonch, aiming to capture terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is conducting an inspection of the Kanpur unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Durga Park located in Koyla Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhadd, stated that the Health Department has released guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the prevention and management of Dengue and Chikungunya. He mentioned that these directives are typically issued annually in April to ensure that a proactive action plan is in place.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the parade held at the police academy campus as part of the State Police Foundation Day celebrations.
According to police reports, three laborers lost their lives after a steel storage container used for storing pulses collapsed on them at a mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.
A resident of Murshidabad, Ujjwal Gupta, expressed concern over the recent violent protests in the city, stating that the violence was unjustified. He noted that under the pretext of protesting against the Waqf Act, Hindu homes and temples had been damaged and vandalized.
Heavy police deployment has been done in the Dhuliyan town in the Jangipur subdivision of Murshidabad district following massive protests and unrest over the Waqf Act. The officials have confirmed that the situation is now stable and under control.
According to P Sundarraj, IG Bastar, two Maoists have been killed in an encounter at Kondagaon-Narayanpur border as two bodies have been recovered, along with an AK-47. Search operations are still underway in the area.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna will be hearing ten petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act.
