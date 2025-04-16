Waqf Case Updates: No Interim Order Passed, Court to Hear Case Tomorrow at 2 pm After Request from Respondents | LIVE

During her meeting with Muslim clerics, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shrugged responsibility for Murshidabad violence and referred to a tweet by ANI quoting the Home Ministry, which claimed that Bangladesh was involved in the Murshidabad violence. She questioned the accuracy of this statement and held the Central Government accountable if it were true. Mamata Banerjee pointed out that the BSF is responsible for securing the border, not the state government, and criticized the authorities for allowing BJP members to come from outside, incite trouble, and then flee the scene.