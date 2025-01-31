sb.scorecardresearch

Published 13:08 IST, January 31st 2025

Boat Carrying Several People Capsizes in Ganga River in Varanasi, Rescue Ops Underway

A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Varanasi
A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Varanasi | Image: PTI

Varansi: A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple people have been rescued, while efforts are under way to account for all passengers.

Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of people on board and any potential casualties.

