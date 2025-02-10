Next Manipur CM To Be Named Before Feb 12; BJP To Hold Meeting with MLAs, Allies in New Delhi

Next Manipur CM To Be Decided Before Feb 12, BJP To Hold Meeting with MLAs and Allies in New Delhi | Image: N Biren Singh X

New Delhi: Manipur is witnessing a political turmoil as Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post, almost two years after extreme violence broke out in the state between the Kuki and the Meitei tribes. N Biren Singh remains Caretaker CM till a new politician takes over as the Chief Minister and as per our sources, the next Manipur CM will be decided before February 12.

According to sources that have informed Republic TV, all MLAs of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the allies will be meeting in New Delhi, in the presence of senior BJP leadership and decide the next CM of Manipur. 10 Kuki MLAs have also been summoned to Delhi by high command.

The new Manipur CM is expected to be named before February 12 or else the Assembly will get dissolved as per the rule, giving way to President's Rule in the state.

Is President's Rule Likely in Manipur?

Following Singh's resignation, the governor and his council of ministers have requested him to remain in office until alternative arrangements are made. Currently, there is no clear indication whether the BJP will appoint a new Chief Minister, though BJP leader Sambit Patra is camping in Manipur. Reports suggest the BJP is keen to avoid the President's rule, while Governor Bhalla has instructed Singh to refrain from taking any policy decisions during his tenure as caretaker CM.

N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister on Sunday following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda today in Delhi. In his resignation letter to the Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, N Biren Singh listed five reasons for quitting the post.

Biren Singh stated, “to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, to crack down on border infiltration, to continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime and time-bound and faster border”.

Manipur BJP Chief Backs Biren Singh's Resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President A Sharda Devi backed N Biren Singh's decision to resign as the state's Chief Minister, asserting that the decision was made welfare of the people and to maintain peace in the state.