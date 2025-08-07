NSA Ajit Doval Meets Vladimir Putin In Moscow, Discusses Russian President's India Visit

Moscow: India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday, solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Russia. During their wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues, they agreed to continue working towards implementing their special and privileged strategic partnership. The meeting, confirmed by the Russian Embassy in India, proved the growing importance of India-Russia relations in the current geopolitical situation.

NSA Doval has arrived in Moscow for crucial talks with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, amid escalating tensions between India and the US over New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil. The visit comes after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, citing national security concerns over India's Russian oil trade, bringing the total tariff to 50%.

Doval's visit to Moscow described India's commitment to its longstanding partnership with Russia, despite growing pressure from the US. During his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval confirmed that Putin will visit India later this year, with the dates almost finalised.

Deepening India-Russia Partnership

During his meeting with President Putin, NSA Ajit Doval discussed the upcoming visit of the Russian President to India, which is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Although the exact dates of the visit have not been finalised, Doval's comments suggested that the summit is likely to take place soon. "We are very excited and delighted to learn about the visit of His Excellency, the President of Russia, President Putin, to India," Ajit Doval said, explaining the importance of high-level engagements between the two nations.

Doval's statement also pointed out at the special nature of India-Russia relations, which are built on trust, mutual understanding, and strategic convergence. "We have got a very special relationship, long relationship and we highly value our strategic partnership," he said, noting that the two countries have had high-level engagements that have contributed substantially to their bilateral ties.

PM Modi-President Putin's Upcoming Summit

The India-Russia partnership spans multiple areas, including defense, energy, trade, science, and technology. The two countries have a long-standing defense cooperation, with Russia being one of India's largest suppliers of military equipment. They have also collaborated on joint military projects, such as the BrahMos cruise missile program and the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet program. In the energy sector, India has been importing huge amounts of oil and gas from Russia, with bilateral trade reaching a record $65.70 billion in FY 2023-24.

The upcoming summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin is expected to further strengthen India-Russia relations, with both leaders set to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas. The two countries mutually working to increase their bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and have set a target of $50 billion in bilateral investment by 2025. With their strategic partnership continuing to deepen, India and Russia are poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the global order.

India-US Tariff Tensions