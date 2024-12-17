BREAKING: One Nation, One Election Bill to Hold Simultaneous Polls Tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Law Minister of India has tabled the One Nation One Election Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. The bill aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country. The bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid a lot of ruckus and chaos from the Opposition.

One Nation One Election Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, paving way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari has opposed the bill saying that this bill will lead to centralism. Apart from Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has also opposed the ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill being tabled in the Lok Sabha; SP has said that it may be an attempt to bring autocracy. SP MP Dharmendra Yadav has further said, ’I oppose the bill, BJP is tyrannical, why should people of the states suffer. ONOP is anti-constitutional, anti-Muslim and anti-democratic.'

Additionally, the law minister is likely to introduce Bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.

Following this, Meghwal is expected to request Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

In this process, a joint panel will be formed on a pro-rata basis, depending on the strength of the MPs from political parties. However, BJP being the largest party si expected to to hold the chairmanship and multiple member positions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will then announce the committee's composition by Tuesday evening.

PM Modi Strongly Advocates Implementation of ONOE Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government have strongly advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as a way to "strengthen democracy" by reducing the frequency of elections. They argue that simultaneous elections will save time, resources, and effort, allowing governments to focus more on governance rather than being in constant election mode.

Prime Minister Modi has highlighted how the country learned from the Emergency period (1975-77), which saw the tenure of the Fifth Lok Sabha extended under Article 352. "That period showed the importance of the separation of powers. The Constitution strengthened checks and balances among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, helping democracy evolve," he said.

What is One Nation One Election: Meaning and Implications

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body (urban or rural) elections in the same year, if not a same time. This practice was followed from independence time which later discontinued in 1967, covering four polls starting with the first general election in 1951-52.

The premature dissolution of certain state governments in 1968-69 and the early termination of the Lok Sabha in 1970 disrupted the cycle of simultaneous elections. Currently, only seven states hold elections concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls. Among them, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim participated in simultaneous voting during the April-June Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. States like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand conduct their polls in the latter half of a general election year.

The idea of holding simultaneous elections is not new to India. In the early years after independence, elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52, 1957, 1962, and 1967. However, this practice was disrupted when several State Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968 and 1969. This led to the decoupling of assembly and parliamentary elections. Subsequently, the Fourth Lok Sabha also saw its term cut short, leading to early elections in 1971. While the First, Second, and Third Lok Sabhas completed their full five-year terms, political instability in later years often resulted in premature dissolution.

The Union Cabinet had, in September, accepted the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee's report outlined the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases: holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections. The panel also recommended a common electoral roll for all elections. On December 12, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet's decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.