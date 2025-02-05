BREAKING: One Person Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Sivakasi

Fire department officials at firecracker factory in Sivakasi where explosion took place | Image: ANI

Virudhunagar: A 50-year-old woman was killed and six injured in an explosion in a private fireworks factory, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to her family.

The incident happened at Chinnavadi village, and the victim was killed on the spot.

In a statement in Chennai, Chief Minister Stalin said he has directed special medical treatment to the injured, who have been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College.

For those seriously injured in the incident, CM Stalin announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh, and those with simple injuries will get a Rs 50,000 from the CM Relief fund.