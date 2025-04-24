'Time To Turn Terror Homes Into Rubble': PM Modi Confirms Strongest Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In his first address since the horrific terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful yet emotional speech from Bihar . PM Modi paid heartfelt tribute to all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and assured the citizens that justice will not only be delivered, but it will be unimaginable for the terrorists and the conspirators.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

The Prime Minister, while addressing a public gathering in Bihar, made an emotional appeal to the Nation. He paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and urged the citizens to pray for the innocent lives lost in the brutal attack.

“I would like to request all of you to sit wherever you are and pay tribute to the families who lost their loved ones by observing silence," the Prime Minister said, pausing briefly as the crowd prayed in silence.

‘Soul of India attacked’

Calling the Pahalgam attack ‘an assault on the soul of India’, PM Modi announces a full-fledged war against terrorism. He assured that India will retaliate with unmatched force than ever before. “It is time to finish off the remaining ground of the terrorists,” he said amid the growing national anger over Pak-sponsored terrorism.

“Families lost their sons, brothers, and life partners in this attack. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, the entire India is mourning the loss of their lives. Our anger is the same. The enemies of our country have dared to launch an attack on the soul of India," PM Modi said.

‘We Will Identify, Track, and Punish’

Lashing out at Pakistan-backed terrorism, PM Modi issued a stern warning and declared, “Today, from the soil of Bihar, I tell the whole world that we will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and every conspirator of this attack. The punishment will be beyond their imagination.” Reiterating that terrorism cannot break the spirit of India, PM Modi roared, "We will pursue them to the end of the Earth. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done.”