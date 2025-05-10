Breaking: Indian Air Defence System Downs Short-range Fattah-1 Missiles Launched By Pakistan To Target Several Indian Cities

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a recent development has seen Pakistan launch short-range Fattah-1 missiles targeting several Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Udhampur, New Delhi, Jalandhar, and Sirsa.

However, the Indian Air Defence system effectively intercepted and shot down all the incoming missiles thwarting Pakistan's nefarious designs.

The escalating tensions are a result of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 which killed 26 people and India's subsequent retaliation to avenge the attack under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

What Is Fattah-I Missile?

Fattah-I missile is Iran's first hypersonic ballistic missile.

This Iranian hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile was developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Its high maneuverability and speed is known to help it evade missile defense systems.

According to Iran, the Fattah-I missile can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere. It has the capability to bypass missile defenses.

How Is India Retaliating To Pakistan's Aggression?

Multiple blasts were reported at Pakistani airbases on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10. Explosions were heard at the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases after India launched surface-to-air missiles targeting Pakistan’s military establishments. According to reports, Pakistan’s DGISPR has confirmed that their airbases were targeted.

This escalation follows Pakistan’s launch of a fresh swarm of drones on the night of May 9, aiming to strike India’s military establishments. However, India’s air defense system successfully thwarted and neutralised the attack.

For the third consecutive night on May 9, Pakistan continued to escalate tensions with India, firing additional drones and missiles.

However, India’s robust air defense system intercepted and destroyed these weapons over the skies of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur.

Following Pakistan’s latest failed attempt to target India, Indian forces activated its full proof air defense system. Air sirens were sounded, and a blackout was imposed as precautionary measures to alert citizens to remain indoors.

A scared and panicked Pakistan has shut down its air space till 12 noon today.

Earlier on May 9, Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector following which India activated its air defence system.

A complete blackout was imposed in Jammu, Uri, Pathankot, Udhampur, Amritsar, Samba, Poonch, Firozpur and other districts. Meanwhile, a complete blackout was also imposed in Akhnoor sector of Jammu Division.