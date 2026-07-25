Pralhad Joshi Appointed As New Education Minister As President Accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Pralhad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister, hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post amidst intensifying agitation against NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities.

Pralhad Joshi will hold the charge of the Ministry of Education in addition to his existing portfolio. The new appointment was made after President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi is presently the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy. He also represents Dharwad, Karnataka, as Lok Sabha MP.

Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation marked a rare instance of the Central government yielding to street pressure and public agitation. His resignation was the key demand of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, whose supporters had been protesting continuously at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, for 37 days.

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In his resignation letter, Pradhan said his decision was driven by concern for students rather than personal considerations.

He wrote, "I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and legitimate expectations of the youth of the country. Turning the dreams of India’s young generation into reality has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership. However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026."

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He added that he took “full responsibility” from day one and “never turned away from the situation”. “However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students—an act that caused me deep distress," he added.

He further said, "I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

India's youth power is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.