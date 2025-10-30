Breaking: President Appoints Justice Surya Kant as 53rd Chief Justice of India

The President of India has formally appointed Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), effective November 24, 2025. He will take over the top judicial post the day after incumbent Chief Justice Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai demits office on November 23, 2025, upon reaching the retirement age of 65.

Justice Surya Kant currently serves as the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court. He is expected to serve as CJI for a tenure of nearly 15 months, until his own retirement on February 9, 2027. His elevation follows the long-standing convention of appointing the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as the CJI.