Huge News For Pune: New Metro Line Extension Gets Rs 3,626 Crore, 33 Km Line 2 Also Approved. Check Details

Updated 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST
Pune: In a major boost to public transport, the government has approved the expansion of Pune Metro Line 2 including 13 new stations. Highlighting key aspects of the expansion, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the extension project will cost Rs 3,626 crore. Additionally, a revised master plan worth Rs 5,940 crore has been approved to address underground fires and land subsidence issues in Jharia. The extension is expected to significantly enhance Pune's economic potential.
Published 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST