Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Huge News For Pune: New Metro Line Extension Gets Rs 3,626 Crore, 33 Km Line 2 Also Approved. Check Details

Updated 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST

Huge News For Pune: New Metro Line Extension Gets Rs 3,626 Crore, 33 Km Line 2 Also Approved. Check Details

Pune Metro corridor is all set to get a big boost as government approves plan to expand the metro network by adding 13 more stations. Check details.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Pune Metro Line 2 Extension Approved
Pune Metro Line 2 Extension Approved | Image: X

Pune: In a major boost to public transport, the government has approved the expansion of Pune Metro Line 2 including 13 new stations. Highlighting key aspects of the expansion, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the extension project will cost Rs 3,626 crore. Additionally, a revised master plan worth Rs 5,940 crore has been approved to address underground fires and land subsidence issues in Jharia. The extension is expected to significantly enhance Pune's economic potential.  

Pune Metro Extension: What We Know 

  • Building upon the current Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor from Phase-1, the extensions will include Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B).
  • The corridors will extend across 12.75 km, covering 13 stations while linking suburban areas, including Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi.
  • The project's construction is anticipated to be completed in 4 years while the total estimated cost might reach Rs. 3,626.24 crores. The huge amount will be equally distributed among the government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and other agencies.
  • The Pune Metro envisions connecting Chandani Chowk to Wagholi, enhancing the East-West public transport infrastructure in Pune.
  • Corresponding with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), the Metro plan progresses from the existing Corridor-2, connecting major technological hubs, business districts, academic institutions, and housing areas.
  • The extension will enable efficient multimodal urban connectivity with the new routes covering the District Court Interchange Station with Line-1 (Nigdi–Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi–District Court).
  • The project, being part of comprehensive transport planning, will have long-distance bus services from Mumbai and Bengaluru linking at Chandani Chowk while Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar link at Wagholi, providing convenient access to Pune's metro network.
  • Traffic on major roads like Paud and Nagar Road will significantly be reduced making traffic movement swift and sustainable.
  • The regular anticipated population that will travel through these lines after the completion is projected to reach 0.96 lakh in 2027 and increase to 3.49 lakh by 2057.
  • Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited will oversee the project implementation, managing all civil works, electro-mechanical systems, and associated activities. Initial preparations including detailed design consultation are underway. 

Also read: CBSE Board Exams BREAKING: First Phase in February, 2nd in May From 2026

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST