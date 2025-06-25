Huge News For Pune: New Metro Line Extension Gets Rs 3,626 Crore, 33 Km Line 2 Also Approved. Check Details

Pune: In a major boost to public transport, the government has approved the expansion of Pune Metro Line 2 including 13 new stations. Highlighting key aspects of the expansion, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the extension project will cost Rs 3,626 crore. Additionally, a revised master plan worth Rs 5,940 crore has been approved to address underground fires and land subsidence issues in Jharia. The extension is expected to significantly enhance Pune's economic potential.