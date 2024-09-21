Published 16:29 IST, September 21st 2024
Rahul Gandhi Defends Controversial Sikh Comments in US: ‘Anything Wrong in What I Said?’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defended his subversive remarks on Sikhs questioning if there was anything wrong with what he said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defended his subversive remarks on Sikhs questioning if there was anything wrong with what he said. | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:10 IST, September 21st 2024