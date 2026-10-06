High Drama In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During Opposition March to EC

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside dozens of key opposition parliamentarians, were briefly detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after leading a high-voltage protest march in the national capital.

The demonstration, organised under the opposition INDIA bloc, aimed to march directly to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to demand the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged widespread irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

The confrontation unfolded on Parliament Street shortly after morning proceedings in Parliament were adjourned following noisy disruptions.

Anticipating the march, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces had deployed heavy security contingents and erected multi-layered iron barricades to block access to the poll panel's central offices.

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When law enforcement halted them, leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha staged an impromptu sit-in on a public thoroughfare, bringing traffic in Central Delhi to a complete standstill.

Tensions escalated dramatically when Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, scaled the iron barricades and waved the Indian national flag before being surrounded by security officers.

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Delhi Police officers subsequently cleared the area, physically removing several prominent leaders and transporting them under tight security to the Parliament Street Police Station. Police formally released all detained MPs about two hours later.