Ravinder Indraj Singh Sworn in as Delhi Cabinet Minister
The swearing-in ceremony, attended by PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and senior party leaders, saw Rekha Gupta take the oath as Chief Minister.
Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live: Ravinder Indraj Singh, who secured a massive victory from the Bawana (SC) constituency, took the oath as a cabinet minister amid tight security and grand arrangements at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday noon. In a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet were sworn in by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
Singh, a key Dalit face of the BJP, has been an active member of the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha. His political lineage runs deep—his father, Indraj Singh, was a former MLA from Narela.
The 50-year-old minister pursued his higher education through distance learning, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi in 2000. Ahead of the elections, he declared assets worth over ₹7 crore and stated in his affidavit that he has no criminal cases against him.
Singh’s victory over AAP’s Jai Bhagwan Upkar and Congress’s Surender Kumar, with a margin of over 31,000 votes, solidified his position in Delhi politics. Alongside him, ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took their oaths, as the BJP formally took charge of the Delhi government.
