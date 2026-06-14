BREAKING: Rebel TMC MPs To Merge With Nationalist Citizens Party & Support BJP-Led NDA

Kolkata: In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the rebel party MPs have announced that they will merge with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party and will extend support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

‘Will Collaborate Under Leadership Of PM Modi’

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who heads the rebel faction, said, "We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Moving forward, we will work for the nation and collaborate with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

She added that the dissident group has the support of 20 parliamentarians, which is more than two-third of the strength of the party in the House. Earlier, Ghosh had claimed that two more MPs are set to join the rebel faction formally, that would take their tally to 22.

This comes after the faction held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter to him, requesting his approval to sit away from the other TMC leaders in the House.

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