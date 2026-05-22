REPUBLIC Impact: Madhya Pradesh Govt. Recommends CBI Probe In Twisha Sharma's Death Case

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday officially recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma.

The decision follows intense public outrage, a high-profile intervention by the National Commission for Women (NCW), and a direct meeting between the victim's family and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Twisha's family members met Mr. Yadav and sought a fair probe into her death.

Who was Twisha

Twisha, a resident of Noida, was found dead at her marital home in the upscale Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12, just five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

Her family has leveled serious allegations of relentless dowry harassment, physical assault, and mental torture against her husband and her mother-in-law, Giri Bala Singh, who is a retired district judge.

Advertisement

Bail Cancellation Looms for Mother-in-Law

In another big update, the state government's decision comes amid mounting pressure on the Bhopal police regarding the handling of the high-profile accused. Investigators have now issued a "third and final notice" to retired judge Giribala Singh, directing her to join the interrogation and record her statement.

Despite securing anticipatory bail from a Bhopal sessions court on May 17, police sources indicate that Singh is facing potential bail cancellation over alleged non-cooperation.

Advertisement

"If she continues to avoid complying with the bail conditions and evades questioning, we will approach the court to seek immediate cancellation of her anticipatory bail," a senior police official stated.

Compounding her legal troubles, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, moved the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Thursday, seeking the immediate revocation of Giribala Singh’s bail.

Concurrently, the state government has sought clarification from the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission regarding whether Singh can continue to head the Bhopal District Consumer Commission while under criminal investigation.

CCTV and Call Log Discrepancies

The case has snowballed into an investigative flashpoint over critical digital evidence. Twisha's family has openly accused Giri Bala Singh of misusing her judicial influence to tamper with evidence, specifically pointing to a widely circulated final video of Twisha.

The family has argued that the video bears a timestamp of May 10- two days before her death occurred on May 12. While local police initially termed the date mismatch a "technical glitch," the family contends that the footage was deliberately recorded earlier to construct a false narrative.

Furthermore, viral audio clips and unverified call logs showing the accused in communication with influential individuals immediately after the death have triggered demands for a rigorous forensic audit.

Husband Absconding; Reward Increased

Meanwhile, Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, remains at large. After a Bhopal sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, he moved the Jabalpur High Court, where the matter is slated to be heard by a vacation bench.

To expedite his capture, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar announced that the cash reward for information leading to Samarth's arrest has been hiked from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000. Commissioner Kumar reaffirmed that the SIT has already unearthed substantive preliminary evidence establishing severe harassment by the husband.

Body Preservation Battle

The recommendation for a CBI inquiry offers a major breakthrough for Twisha’s family, who suffered a setback earlier this week when a Bhopal judicial magistrate dismissed their plea for a second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi.

The court ruled that there were no fundamental defects in the initial post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13.

However, citing concerns over long-term tissue preservation- which requires a specialized -80°C deep-freeze facility unavailable in Bhopal- the court has directed the local police administration to scan medical institutions statewide to safely preserve the body until the investigation progresses.

In an unexpected twist, the defense counsel representing the accused welcome the central probe.