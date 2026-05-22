'Call Logs, CCTV Discrepancy': Twisha's Mother-In-Law Giri Bala Singh Failing To Comply With Bail Conditions, Gets 3rd Notice

New Delhi: In a significant development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma dowry death case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a third notice to her mother -in-law and former judge Giri Bala Singh, warning that they will move court to cancel her anticipatory bail if she continues to evade investigators.

As per sources, the warning comes amid mounting allegations that Singh is failing to comply with the basic conditions of her pre-arrest bail by actively non-cooperating with the ongoing police probe.

Notably, Giri Bala Singh was granted anticipatory bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Evading Interrogation and Notices

According to senior police officials, three separate notices have now been issued to Giri Bala Singh, directing her to join the investigation and record her statement. However, despite multiple attempts by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), her statement remains unrecorded.

Advertisement

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed the development, stating that the previous two notices could not be delivered in person because Singh was missing from her Katara Hills residence- the same house where her 33-year-old daughter-in-law, model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, was found hanging on May 12.

Consequently, the third and final notice had to be served via post and WhatsApp.

Advertisement

"The third and last notice has been issued to her for the recording of her statement. If she does not cooperate, we will move the sessions court seeking the cancellation of her bail," Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stated.

Giri Bala Dilled Influential People

Furthermore, the digital evidence trail has emerged as one of the most explosive angles in the case as Twisha Sharma's family has accused Giri Bala Singh of a “judicial cover-up”, claiming that she made frantic phone calls to several judges and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death.

According to the family, she made over 40 phone calls to judges, ministry-linked individuals and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death in Bhopal. Twisha’s father released a list of purported mobile numbers contacted by Giri Bala.

Calls logs accessed by Republic TV revealed that she allegedly dialled a district judge nine times in one day, and also contacted CCTV operators and an IPS officer in the Lokayukta. She also called her son, Samarth Singh, three times after he fled.

Advocate Ankur Pandey said, “Giri Bala called so many influential people after Twisha’s death, but did not make a single call to the victim's family.”

Twisha's family has alleged that her connections with influential people may have impacted the course of the investigation.

CCTV footage raises question

At the same time, the CCTV footage has emerged as another major point of dispute. Giri Bala Singh has been accused by the family of tampering with CCTV evidence. The final video of Twisha, which was later circulated widely, reportedly bears a timestamp of the 10th, even though her death occurred on the 12th May.

Police have reportedly described this discrepancy as a "technical glitch," but the family has argued that it is equally possible the video was recorded two days earlier.

What's The Case

A Noida resident and former model-tuned-actor Twisha Sharma was found dead under unnatural circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s upscale Katara Hills locality on May 12.

Following her demise, her family filed a criminal case alleging severe dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and foul play. The police subsequently registered an FIR under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

Husband at large

While Giri Bala Singh secured anticipatory bail, her lawyer son, Samarth Singh, has been absconding since the registration of the FIR. The police have issued a Lookout Circular against him and increased the cash reward for information leading to his arrest to ₹30,000. Meanwhile, the backlash against non-cooperation has expanded beyond the local police.

Samarth's counsel, Advocate Mrigendra Singh, has rejected the allegations and maintained that the defence is being unfairly targeted.

He further argued that Twisha was the only daughter-in-law in the family and that her relations with her husband and mother-in-law were cordial.

MP Govt to move HC

In a bigger move, the Madhya Pradesh government has recently initiated a formal administrative probe into whether Giri Bala Singh can legally continue as the chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission while facing active criminal charges.