Published 11:46 IST, September 23rd 2024
RG Kar Rape and Murder: CBI Seeks Polygraph Test of SHO Abhijit Mondal, Narco Test of Sandip Ghosh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission for the polygraph test of Abhijit Mondal and the Narco Test of Sandip Ghosh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CBI Seeks Narco and Polygraph test of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal respectively | Image: X
