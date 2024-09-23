sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:46 IST, September 23rd 2024

RG Kar Rape and Murder: CBI Seeks Polygraph Test of SHO Abhijit Mondal, Narco Test of Sandip Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission for the polygraph test of Abhijit Mondal and the Narco Test of Sandip Ghosh.

CBI Seeks Narco and Polygraph test of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal respectively
CBI Seeks Narco and Polygraph test of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal respectively | Image: X
