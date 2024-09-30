Published 17:22 IST, September 30th 2024
SC Orders IIT Dhanbad to Admit Dalit Student Who Missed Paying Admission Fees By Few Minutes
SC on Monday ordered IIT Dhanbad to admit an 18-year-old Dalit student who missed the deadline for paying the admission fee by just three minutes.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
SC Orders IIT Dhanbad to Admit Dalit Student Who Missed Paying Admission Fees By Few Minutes | Image: PTI
