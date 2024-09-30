sb.scorecardresearch
  • SC Orders IIT Dhanbad to Admit Dalit Student Who Missed Paying Admission Fees By Few Minutes

Published 17:22 IST, September 30th 2024

SC Orders IIT Dhanbad to Admit Dalit Student Who Missed Paying Admission Fees By Few Minutes

SC on Monday ordered IIT Dhanbad to admit an 18-year-old Dalit student who missed the deadline for paying the admission fee by just three minutes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
SC Orders IIT Dhanbad to Admit Dalit Student Who Missed Paying Admission Fees By Few Minutes
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
16:27 IST, September 30th 2024