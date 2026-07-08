Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Who Attacked Woman Doctor in Dombivali Hospital Arrested

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested by the Dombivli Police in connection with the alleged assault on two doctors and two nurses at Shastri Nagar General Hospital. The arrest comes a day after a case was registered against Mhatre and five others following widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Police had earlier arrested three individuals linked to the incident, while an FIR was registered against Mhatre and five others. Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade had confirmed that legal proceedings against the corporator were underway and that his arrest was imminent. The arrest comes amid sustained pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the wider medical fraternity.

How did the incident unfold?

The incident took place on July 6, when 33-year-old Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road who was nine months pregnant, was admitted to Shastri Nagar General Hospital.

During the checkup, doctors discovered that the umbilical cord was twice wrapped around the baby, requiring an emergency lower segment caesarean section (LSCS).

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Anticipating that the newborn would require immediate intensive care after birth, the medical team verified the availability of beds at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, the NICU had no open beds.

While doctors were arranging alternate care for the newborn, the patient's relatives called Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre. According to the complaint, Mhatre visited the hospital and questioned the medical staff about the delay in treatment. The verbal dispute quickly turned into an alleged physical assault.

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Contractual doctors Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe and Dr. Shrusti Baviskar, together with nurses Namita Ubale and Dravya Giri, said that Mhatre and his friends assaulted them. The nurses were also allegedly assaulted while attempting to defend the doctors.

The event was filmed on CCTV, and the video instantly went viral on social media, sparking strong criticism from around the country.

The pregnant patient was later shifted to KDMC-run Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where doctors successfully performed the caesarean section. The newborn was admitted to the NICU for observation.

“…I did not raise my hand against the female doctor”: Mhatre

Before his arrest, Mhatre addressed the allegations and denied assaulting the woman doctor while expressing regret over the incident.

“I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle.”

Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that the medical staff was not listening to the concerns being raised.

"I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not."

He further claimed that he had only tapped the doctor on the hand while trying to get her attention. “While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand. We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future.”

Mhatre also attributed the incident to shortcomings in the hospital's functioning.

"The incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. We will strive to address those deficiencies. The individuals who prompted my visit there will provide further details regarding the entire incident. The people who had called me did not answer my calls. I arrived at the scene considering the gravity of the situation. They are the ones who will provide the full details."

FIR registered under multiple BNS sections

Police registered an FIR against Mhatre, four of his male supporters and one woman under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), Section 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 351(1) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and Section 191(2)(rioting).

Nationwide protests by doctors and government's response

The alleged assault sparked anger among doctors across the nation, with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and numerous state medical associations condemning the act. Doctors protested, donned black badges, and filed memorandums to authorities, urging the accused's immediate arrest, improved hospital security measures, and stricter legal protection for healthcare professionals.

The pressure on the authorities to take action in the matter was greatly intensified by the growing objections of the medical community. Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinay Goyal acknowledged the gravity of the situation and revealed that a formal police report against the corporator had been filed.