BREAKING: Shots Fired At Diler Kharkiya's Car In Broad Daylight, Lawrence Gang Takes Credit On Social Media

Chandigarh: Popular Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya was left shaken after shots were fired at his vehicle in a harrowing attack in Haryana. According to initial information, unidentified assailants opened fire at the singer's car in Haryana, triggering panic in the area. The singer is reported to be safe, though his car is said to have sustained damage from the gunfire.

As per reports, soon after the firing, the Lawrence gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim was made through a social media post, which is now being examined by the Haryana police.

Gang Takes Responsibility On Social Media

In the post that surfaced online, members linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have allegedly taken ownership of the attack on Diler Kharkiya. The social media claim has gone viral, with screenshots being widely circulated across platforms.

The Haryana police sources stated that they are verifying the authenticity of the post and are trying to trace the account from which it was shared. The motive behind the attack is yet to be officially ascertained, and the police are probing whether it was an extortion attempt or an act of intimidation.

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The development comes amid a series of similar incidents where singers and artists from Punjab and Haryana have been targeted by gangsters seeking extortion money. The security around the artist is expected to be reviewed following the incident.

Following the gunfire, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The car has been taken into custody for forensic examination and statements are being recorded.

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The police officials have not issued a formal statement on the incident, but sources indicated that multiple teams have been formed to track down those involved. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being scanned to identify the shooters and the vehicle used in the crime.