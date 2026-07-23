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  • BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days With Nadda, Jitendra Singh By His Side

BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days With Nadda, Jitendra Singh By His Side

Environmentalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days.

Nidhi Sinha
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BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days In Presence Of Union Ministers
BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days In Presence Of Union Ministers | Image: x

New Delhi: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. The social activist broke his fast after a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Delhi's Medanta Hospital, where he was admitted following the deterioration of his health.

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 Nidhi Sinha
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