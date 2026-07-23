BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days With Nadda, Jitendra Singh By His Side
Environmentalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. The social activist broke his fast after a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Delhi's Medanta Hospital, where he was admitted following the deterioration of his health.
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