  • BREAKING: Suicide IED Bomb Threat At Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan, Security Agencies Evacuate Building

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:35 IST

BREAKING: Suicide IED Bomb Threat At Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan, Security Agencies Evacuate Building

Following this, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been instructed by the ministry to take urgent and appropriate action in this regard.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Udyog Bhawan, Delhi
Udyog Bhawan, Delhi | Image: Wikimedia

A threat email has been sent to blow up Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). 

This email warning of the suicide attack was sent to the Secretary of Heavy Industries on Friday. The email was received by senior officials of the Ministry.

Following this, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was instructed by the ministry to take urgent and appropriate action.

Instructions were also issued to evacuate the premises by 3:15 PM.

The Fire Department was informed at approximately 1:01 PM.

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found in the building premises, according to sources.

However, security has been beefed up in and around the area and forces continue to remain vigilant amid the bomb scare.

Another Bomb Threat Sent to Haryana Chief Minister's Office

A similar bomb threat was made to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office in Chandigarh.

The premises of the Punjab-Haryana Secretariat were evacuated after a caller threatened to blow up the Haryana Chief Minister's office.

Law enforcement agencies sprung into action following this.

Security forces, including the CISF, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police, fire brigade, ambulances, and the bomb squad, have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure.

Published May 30th 2025, 17:03 IST