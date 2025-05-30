Crores in Cash Thrown Out of The Window! RAID On Odisha Engineer Maxes Out On Drama | Video

Odisha Engineer Throws Crores in Cash Out of Window During Raid | Image: PTI

During an anti-corruption raid that quickly escalated, a state government employee attempted to dispose of bundles of cash by throwing them out of the window of his flat upon seeing vigilance officers arrive at his residence.

The cash bundles were later recovered in the presence of witnesses.

The man, identified as Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, is a chief engineer with the state’s Rural Development Department.

He was seen throwing cash from his window as vigilance officers arrived to conduct the raid at his house in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of Rs 2.1 crore in cash was recovered from his residence during the raid, which relates to a case of alleged corruption and disproportionate assets.

According to reports, the Odisha Vigilance Department recovered the money after raiding seven different locations linked to the chief engineer.

The raids were carried out by a team comprising 26 police officers, including eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 12 inspectors, and six Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).