BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in in Hyderabad Five-Star Hotel Hosting an IPL Team, Thick Plumes of Smoke Seen | Image: X

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the five-star Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area on Monday. As per multiple reports, this is the same hotel were IPL Team Sunrisers Hyderabad were staying but check out much earlier when the incident happened.

The blaze erupted on one of the hotel’s floors, following which staff quickly alerted the fire department. Multiple fire engines reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the first floor of the upscale hotel. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As a precautionary measure, the SRH players and staff have been moved to a different location. Further details from hotel authorities and the fire department are awaited.