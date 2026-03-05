Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Big Change In Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu Replaces VK Saxena As Lieutenant-Governor

Updated 5 March 2026 at 23:21 IST

Big Change In Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu Replaces VK Saxena As Lieutenant-Governor

BREAKING: Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, replacing VK Saxena. This comes as the latter has been appointed as the Governor of Ladakh following the resignation of Kavinder Gupta.

Apart from Delhi, new Governors have been appointed in other states/Union Territories as well. Here is the full list:

West Bengal

Old Governor- CV Ananda Bose

New Governor- RN Ravi

Advertisement

Bihar

Old Governor- Arif Mohammad Khan

New Governor- Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu

Old Governor- RN Ravi

New Governor- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Ladakh

Old Lieutenant-Governor- Kavinder Gupta

New Lieutenant-Governor- VK Saxena

Himachal Pradesh

Old Governor- Pratap Shukla

New Governor- Kavinder Gupta

Also Read- RN Ravi To Be The Next West Bengal Governor After CV Bose's Abrupt Resignation | Who Is He?

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 5 March 2026 at 23:01 IST