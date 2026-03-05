Updated 5 March 2026 at 23:21 IST
Big Change In Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu Replaces VK Saxena As Lieutenant-Governor
BREAKING: Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.
New Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, replacing VK Saxena. This comes as the latter has been appointed as the Governor of Ladakh following the resignation of Kavinder Gupta.
Apart from Delhi, new Governors have been appointed in other states/Union Territories as well. Here is the full list:
West Bengal
Old Governor- CV Ananda Bose
New Governor- RN Ravi
Bihar
Old Governor- Arif Mohammad Khan
New Governor- Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain
Tamil Nadu
Old Governor- RN Ravi
New Governor- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
Ladakh
Old Lieutenant-Governor- Kavinder Gupta
New Lieutenant-Governor- VK Saxena
Himachal Pradesh
Old Governor- Pratap Shukla
New Governor- Kavinder Gupta
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 23:01 IST