BREAKING: Training Aircraft Crash Lands In Baramati Months After Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy; Trainee Pilot Safe

Police officials rushed to the crash site soon after the incident. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and an investigation is now underway.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "At around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport. According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway. Further details will be shared once received."