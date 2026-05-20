Twisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report Reveals Multiple Ante-Mortem Injuries, Blunt Force Marks Raise Fresh Questions

New Delhi: The post-mortem report of Twisha Sharma, accessed by Republic, has revealed multiple ante-mortem injuries on her body, intensifying the controversy surrounding her death and raising fresh questions in the case.

According to the post-mortem findings, the death is due to antemortem hanging by ligature. However, the report also states that multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force) over other parts of body have been noted.

The report further confirmed bluish injury marks on multiple parts of Twisha’s body, indicating injuries caused before death.

The latest findings have now added a new dimension to the ongoing probe into the death of the 33-year-old former model, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

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The autopsy performed at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in AIIMS Bhopal revealed that Twisha was discovered hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on her home's terrace at approximately 10:26 pm on May 12. She was pronounced dead soon after midnight on May 13.

The report states that a double reddish patterned ligature mark was discovered encircling the upper third of the neck at an angle. The skin under the mark was characterized as dry, hard, and "parchment-like," whereas the ligature mark was unfinished at the rear of the neck.

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The report noted various indicators indicative of asphyxia, such as facial congestion, a bluish tint on the ears and nails, and petechial hemorrhages in the right eye.

In addition to the ligature injuries, the autopsy recorded several antemortem injuries on various areas of the body. These comprised scratches on the left side of the neck, contusions on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist, and right ring finger, as well as a 2 cm x 2 cm bruise under the scalp in the left frontoparietal area.

Upon internal investigation, physicians discovered two minor bruised areas in the tissues below the ligature mark. The lungs exhibited "Tardieu's spots," a characteristic usually linked to asphyxiation. Congestion was observed in the brain, lungs, and stomach lining as well.

The report also mentioned that the uterus was enlarged and had reddish-grey friable tissue, indicating retained decidual tissue. It noted a history of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) conducted one week prior to her passing.

The medical board determined that although hanging was the cause of death, the other injuries seemed to be straightforward antemortem injuries resulting from blunt force. The report noted that blood, internal organs, nail clippings, and hair samples were collected and forwarded for toxicology and DNA testing at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The post-mortem report further mentioned that blood in a sodium fluoride vial and viscera, along with omental fat preserved in saturated common salt solution, have been sealed and sent for toxicological analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out ‘concomitant intoxication’.

The clothes that Twisha was wearing at the time of her death was also examined, preserved, sealed and handed over to the police along with seal samples.

The report also stated that video recording of the complete autopsy procedure was carried out on the request of the investigating officer.

Swetaa Varma, co-star of Twisha Sharma, expressed her shock over Sharma's sudden death at 33, found at her husband's Bhopal home. Remembering her from the film Mugguru Monagallu, Swetaa described Twisha as warm and positive. She emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances, following allegations of mental torture and dowry harassment by Twisha's in-laws.