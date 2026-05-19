Twisha Sharma Death Probe: Lookout Notice Issued Against Husband Samarth Singh

In a major crackdown to track down the prime suspect in the Twisha Sharma death case, the Bhopal Police have issued a formal lookout notice against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh. The move comes right after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

To make sure he doesn't slip out of the country, investigators have also reached out to the passport office to get his travel documents suspended immediately. On top of the lookout circular, authorities have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who provides reliable information that leads to his arrest.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now deployed multiple dedicated teams to hunt for Singh, who went off the radar the night his wife died. These police teams are currently tracking leads and carrying out raids both inside Madhya Pradesh and across state lines where he might be trying to hide out.

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Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former model from Noida, was found dead at her home in Katara Hills on May 12, just five months after getting married. The police have filed a case against Samarth and his mother, a retired judge, for dowry death and harassment. With the lookout notice active, airports and border checkpoints have been alerted to ensure he is caught soon.