BREAKING: Two Delhi University Colleges Receive Threat Email, Bomb Squad And Police Rush To Spot

New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges - Ramjas College and Desh Bandhu College - received a bomb threat early Wednesday. The threat was sent to both institutions via email, and the students and staff were evacuated soon after.

The Delhi Police and the Bomb Squad immediately rushed to the college campuses to conduct a thorough search.

Police officials have begun an investigation into the matter to trace the origin of the email. No suspicious objects or explosives have been recovered so far.

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)