  • BREAKING: Uddhav Thackeray, Former Maharashtra CM, Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai

Published 15:31 IST, October 14th 2024

BREAKING: Uddhav Thackeray, Former Maharashtra CM, Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday as he will undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart.

Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital in Mumbai, to undergo tests to identify blockages in heart. | Image: File/Facebook
15:20 IST, October 14th 2024