Published 15:31 IST, October 14th 2024
BREAKING: Uddhav Thackeray, Former Maharashtra CM, Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday as he will undergo tests to identify blockages in his heart.
India News
2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital in Mumbai, to undergo tests to identify blockages in heart. | Image: File/Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
15:20 IST, October 14th 2024