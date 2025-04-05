BREAKING: Under-construction Building Collapses in Agra, Multiple Feared Trapped

Agra: A house and a shop collapsed in Agra’s Awas Vikas Colony on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major rescue operation by local authorities.

The incident took place near a police outpost in Sector 4 of the colony. According to initial reports, the house was undergoing maintenance work when the roof suddenly caved in and the whole building collapsed along with nearby shops, turned to rubble and dust.

So far, four people have been rescued from the debris, while two more are feared to be still trapped.

Following the incident, police teams from nearby stations rushed to the spot. Locals also joined in to help emergency personnel pull out those trapped. According to officials, four people are suspected to be buried under the rubble.