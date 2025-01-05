4 Dead as Vehicle Carrying 5 Rolls Down into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Underway

Vehicle with 5 Falls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar | Image: Republic

Kishtwar: A vehicle carrying five people fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir; a rescue operation has been launched. There is no information regarding the number of people injured or those who have lost their lives in the accident.

Vehicle With 5 Falls into Deep Gorge in Kishtwar, 4 Dead

A vehicle carrying five people rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The accident has taken place in Kishtwar's Sanyas Paddar area. Four out of five people have died.

Rescue Operation Underway, MoS PMO Speaks to Dy Commissioner

A rescue operation has been launched in the area and four people have died in the tragic accident.

The MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has spoken to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar.