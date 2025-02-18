sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 13:16 IST, February 18th 2025

BREAKING: Vice Chancellor of KIIT University Issues Apology

Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University, Prof. Saranjit Singh, has issued an apology amid the rising tensions on campus.

Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University, Prof. Saranjit Singh, has issued an apology amid the rising tensions on campus. In his letter of apology, he stated, "KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students."

(This is a breaking copy)

