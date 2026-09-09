Vijay’s TVK-Led Alliance Gets New Name ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has named his party’s alliance with the Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML the “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.” The news comes as alliance leaders gather at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur to set up the political front and plan for the future. The alliance's name and a common minimum program are among the major issues being debated.

Congress leaders Manickam Tagore, Tharagai Cuthbert, and Praveen Chakravarty will attend the meeting, as will VCK leaders Thol Thirumavalavan, Vanni Arasu, Ravi Kumar, and Sinthanai Selvan, MDMK leaders Vaiko and Durai Vaiko, and IUML leaders K M Kader Moideen and Shahjahan.

Vijay’s Front Takes Shape As Allies Discuss Common Roadmap

The meeting followed Vijay's first conversation with the leaders of the friendly parties on July 1. The parties then considered the formation of a formal political front, coordination mechanisms, and a common minimum program, though no name was given at the moment.

TVK has recently increased attempts to formalize the agreement, with party ministers engaging with alliance partners and other parties ahead of the September 9 conference.

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Thirumavalavan, the VCK chief, and Vaiko, the MDMK general secretary, had both guaranteed their attendance. Meanwhile, the CPI and CPI(M) have stated that they will provide outside support to the TVK government rather than joining the coalition.

2029 PM Face Question Adds Another Layer

The new alliance is also taking shape as TVK and the Congress clash over national leadership ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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While some in TVK see Vijay as a potential future Prime Minister, Congress officials say that Rahul Gandhi is the party's selected PM candidate for the 2029 elections.

Manickam Tagore, the Tamil Nadu Congress chairman, has also stated that the alliance should be founded on the ideals of secularism and social justice, which are now represented in the alliance's newly declared name.

New Secretariat Plan Adds To Political Churn In Tamil Nadu

Along with the creation of Vijay's alliance, the Tamil Nadu government issued a new Government Order for the construction of a new Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex in Patinapakkam, Chennai, near the seashore and near Vijay's apartment dwelling.

The projected facility, which will encompass 20 lakh square feet, is planned for Mylapore. The government has picked land currently owned by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board for the project.