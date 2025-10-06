BREAKING: West Bengal MP Khagen Murmu Brutally Attacked in Jalpaiguri, BJP Blames ‘TMC Goons’

BREAKING: Tribal leader and two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked on Monday while he was inspecting flood-affected Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region. Stones were also pelted on his car.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed his frustration over deteriorating state of democracy in West Bengal under the rule of CM Mamata Banerjee. “TMC has attacked our MLA and MP. Khagen Murmu was severely injured and he was rushed to the hospital. This incident proves that democracy doesn’t prevail in West Bengal,” he said.

Sharing the visuals of severely injured Khagen Murmu, BJP leader Amit Malviya called it ‘TMC’s Jungle Raj in Bengal!’

Taking to X, Malviya wrote, “BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides.”

In a sharp attack, the BJP IT cell chief called out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for dancing at the Kolkata Durga Puja Carnival whereas TMC and state administration are missing in action.

“Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC’s Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion are punished,” he added.

‘Political Hooliganism By TMC. We Will Fight Back Democratically’