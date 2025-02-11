Will Bhagwant Mann Be Replaced as Punjab Chief Minister? BJP Leader Makes Big Claim

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a disastrous defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections following which, the party only has Punjab to hold on to. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a latest video, has claimed that after losing the CM post in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal is now eyeing Punjab and therefore Bhagwant Mann may be replaced as Punjab Chief Minister.

Will Bhagwant Mann Be Replaced as Punjab CM?

BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has shared a video on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, after facing a humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, is now eyeing the Punjab CM post and may replace the current Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In the video, Sirsa has claimed, “Kejriwal ji has become intoxicated with power… after losing Delhi, he is now dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. To fulfil this dream, Kejriwal ji has prepared to blame Bhagwant Mann ji for the incompetence of the AAP Punjab, in the last three years. Kejriwal ji may conspire as much as he wants... but his dream of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab will never be fulfilled.”

Kejriwal Holds Meeting with Punjab CM, Ministers and MLAs Amid Rumours of Dissent

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

According to party leaders, the discussions are focused on reviewing AAP's performance in the recent Delhi elections and planning for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls. Senior leaders, including Punjab MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, are also attending the meeting.

Punjab's Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur dismissed reports of internal dissent, calling it a routine meeting. "We accept the people's mandate in Delhi and will play the role of a strong opposition. Such meetings have happened before, both in Punjab and Delhi," she said.

Kaur also criticised the Congress for alleging dissent in AAP. "The Congress should reflect on why their party, which ruled for so many years, got zero seats in Delhi. We can manage our party on our own," she added.