BREAKING: Woman Gangraped Inside Private Bus In Delhi, Driver and Conductor Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where a woman has alleged that she was gang-raped inside a private sleeper bus. Following her complaint, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR, arrested the bus driver and conductor, and seized the bus used in the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place two days ago. The victim, who is married and has three children, approached the police and filed a complaint at the Rani Bagh Police Station.

According to the police, the accused allegedly picked up the woman from the Rani Bagh area and took her to Nangloi, where they allegedly raped her inside the private bus.

After the survivor underwent a medical examination, an FIR was registered and both accused were taken into custody. The Delhi Police confirmed that the driver and conductor named in the complaint have been arrested.

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The police have also seized the private bus allegedly used during the crime. Officials said the vehicle will undergo forensic examination to help investigators establish the sequence of events.

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