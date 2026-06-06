BRICS Culture Delegates Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Varanasi Meeting On Creative Economy And AI

New Delhi: Delegates from BRICS nations attending the 2nd Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi visited the sacred Jyotirlinga Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Culture said, "To experience the cultural and spiritual ethos of India, delegates from BRICS nations participating in the 2nd Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi visited the sacred Jyotirlinga Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple today. The visit offered an opportunity to engage with the city's rich cultural and spiritual heritage and gain insights into one of India's most revered religious and historical landmarks."

The Second BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting commenced in Varanasi on June 4, with participation from BRICS member countries.

The inaugural session was chaired by Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal. Delegates from Brazil, China, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates attended in person, while representatives from Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Russian Federation joined virtually. Member states shared their priorities and perspectives on the agenda items.

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The first panel discussion, titled 'Creative Economy and People-to-People Cooperation: Innovation, Partnerships and the Way Forward', was moderated by Vivek Aggarwal. The discussion focused on the role of the creative economy in promoting inclusive development, social cohesion, cultural exchange, market access, and digital innovation, according to an official release.

The second panel discussion, 'Copyright and Ethical AI in the Creative Economy: Advancing Best Practices', was moderated by Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA. The discussions highlighted the importance of copyright protection, cultural attribution, and ethical considerations surrounding the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creative sector, while also exploring opportunities for future collaboration among BRICS countries.

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The proceedings concluded with a cultural programme celebrating India's rich and diverse heritage. The programme featured a musical ensemble presenting the distinctive musical traditions of different regions, reflecting India's cultural plurality and unity. This was followed by "Colours of India", a vibrant cultural presentation showcasing a range of classical and folk dance forms from across the nation, offering delegates a glimpse into India's artistic traditions and cultural diversity.