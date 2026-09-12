BRICS Day 1: From West Asia To Trade, Terrorism & AI, What New Delhi Declaration Says

New Delhi: The BRICS Summit in New Delhi finished its first day on Saturday with a huge diplomatic triumph for India, as the group's leaders unanimously accepted the 45-page New Delhi Declaration, despite divisions among members over the West Asian conflict.

The unanimity was especially noteworthy because BRICS operates on the basis of agreement among all members, allowing each participating country to obstruct a unified proclamation. Negotiations on the wording continued despite disagreements between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the West Asia dispute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the declaration's approval in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other BRICS leaders.

While the declaration expressed concerns about the escalation in West Asia, it did not specifically mention the United States or its attacks on Iran. Instead, the bloc advocated for moderation, dialog, and diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of protecting commerce, energy flows, and global supply chains.

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West Asia Takes Centre Stage, But BRICS Avoids Direct US Reference

The declaration called for maximum restraint as tensions continue to rise in West Asia and urged countries to avoid steps that could further worsen the conflict.

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the declaration said.

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BRICS also expressed worry over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear sites that operate under strict International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

“We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” it said.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, BRICS restated its support for a long-term two-state solution and urged for increased international institutional assistance for Palestine. It also underlined Israel's legal obligation to allow humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return,” the declaration said.

The bloc also supported Palestine's full membership in the United Nations and reaffirmed its aim of two states coexisting in peace and security. On Lebanon, the BRICS welcomed the truce and urged full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It also urged Israel to adhere to the agreement with the Lebanese government and withdraw its forces from Lebanese land.

“We condemn the continued violations of the ceasefire and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon. We call on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all of the Lebanese territories, in which they remain,” it said.

India Gets Backing On UNSC, While BRICS Takes On Tariffs And Sanctions

For India, one of the most crucial outcomes was the declaration's support for New Delhi's increased position at the United Nations, particularly the Security Council. China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, expressed their support for India and Brazil's ambitions to play a larger role in the UN.

The declaration also called for reforms to global institutions including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank to give developing countries a stronger voice in decision-making. Trade emerged as another significant concern, with the BRICS targeting unilateral tariffs and other restrictions that it claimed would unfairly harm developing economies.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," the declaration said.

The association cautioned that growing tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and protectionism might disrupt global supply chains, restrict international commerce, and cause uncertainty for businesses and economies.

BRICS also opposed unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, urging the elimination of actions it considers illegal and claiming that they might have negative repercussions for human rights, development, health, and food security. The bloc also opposed protectionist climate policies such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, particularly when they impacted developing countries.

“We oppose unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures that are not in line with international law, such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, and express concern that such measures undermine efforts by countries, specifically the developing countries, aimed at addressing the adverse impacts of climate change, increasing adaptive capacity and resilience,” it said.

At the same time, the BRICS reaffirmed their commitment to WTO reform and a global trading system that is open, fair, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based, with the WTO remaining at its centre.

From Pahalgam To AI: BRICS Broadens Its Strategic Agenda

Terrorism was also notably mentioned in the proclamation, with the BRICS firmly denouncing the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured dozens more. The group demanded that those responsible for the attack and their backers be brought to justice, and it restated its opposition to all kinds of terrorism, including cross-border terrorist movement, terror financing, and safe havens.

Beyond geopolitics, the first day highlighted BRICS' efforts to strengthen economic and technological collaboration among its members. The gathering advocated for faster, cheaper, safer, and more accessible cross-border payments and requested that the BRICS Payment Task Force continue to work on real payment connectivity solutions for member nations.

The emphasis is on increased usage of local currencies, payment interoperability, and deeper financial cooperation rather than an imminent common BRICS currency. The alliance also had discussions about bolstering the New Development Bank.

India's proposal for a BRICS Risk Lab at the GIFT City International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat also received interest from members. The proposed facility would be open to all BRICS member countries and might promote better cooperation in the insurance and reinsurance sectors.

Another important area of focus was technology, with AI, digital public infrastructure, quantum technology, semiconductors, and connectivity all on the summit agenda. India demonstrated 37 deep-tech advancements, including advances in AI-based healthcare, quantum computing, semiconductor technologies, and improved satellite platforms. BRICS leaders also committed to implementing their statement on the global governance of artificial intelligence.

“We congratulate India on the successful holding of the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 and acknowledge that the Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation to advance common priorities,” the declaration said.

“We commit to implement the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence,” it added. The group also supported India's attempt to form an International Big Cats Alliance, encouraging member countries to collaborate on big cat conservation.

As a result, the first day of the summit expanded beyond the BRICS' conventional economic focus. The New Delhi Declaration highlights the grouping's desire to expand its influence throughout the global economic and political order by changing global institutions and resisting unilateral trade measures, as well as addressing terrorism, West Asia, AI, payments, and climate-related trade barriers.