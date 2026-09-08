BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Motor Carcade Rehearsal, 22 Diversion Points Announced

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the motor carcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, announcing diversions at 22 points and regulated movement on more than 35 roads across the national capital.

The motor carcade rehearsal will be conducted on Tuesday from 7:45 pm to 10 pm, with traffic restrictions expected along key routes leading to and around Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, the venue of the BRICS Summit scheduled from September 11 to 13.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 08, 2026, from 19:45 Hrs to 22:00 Hrs, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.”

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the advisory period. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, affected roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Kemal Attaturk Marg, among others.

Traffic diversions have been listed at locations including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Matram Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, Lodhi Road and Neela Gumbad.

Advertisement

The advisory also provides alternate routes for commuters travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, as well as airports. Metro travel has been strongly recommended for airport journeys during the advisory window.

Delhi Traffic Police said buses may face route diversions during VVIP movements, while the Metro will remain fully operational. Taxis and autos will be permitted, but roadside parking will not be allowed except at designated locations.

The police have also advised passengers travelling to airports and railway stations to leave sufficiently early and keep additional travel time.