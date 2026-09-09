BRICS Summit 2026: What’s On India’s Two-Day Agenda As World Leaders Gather In Delhi?

New Delhi: India will host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, bringing together leaders from BRICS member nations, partner countries, and outreach invitees for a two-day conference at Bharat Mandapam.

The summit takes place as India holds the BRICS chair for the fourth time, marking 20 years since the grouping's formation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released the summit's detailed agenda, which includes closed-door discussions, an innovation exhibition, a joint tree-planting exercise, a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and an open session with partner countries and outreach invitees.

What Happens On Day 1 Of The BRICS Summit?

The first day, September 12, will focus on discussions among the 11 BRICS member countries. Leaders will arrive at Bharat Mandapam in the afternoon before taking part in a closed session on global governance and multilateralism.

The schedule is as follows:

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2:00 pm: Arrival of BRICS leaders at Level 2, Bharat Mandapam, followed by an official photo opportunity.

2:35 pm: Closed session for BRICS member countries on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism" at the Summit Hall.

4:25 pm: Leaders will visit the "Bharat Innovates Exhibition" at Hall 14.

5:05 pm: Family photograph of BRICS member-country leaders at the outside lawns.

5:10 pm: Joint tree plantation involving leaders of BRICS member countries.

7:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for the leaders at Level 3 of Bharat Mandapam.

The MEA has also said that clean feeds of several summit events will be made available through the BRICS and MEA YouTube channels and Doordarshan. The photo stream will be accessible through BRICS Flick.

When Will Partner Countries And Outreach Invitees Join?

The second day, September 13, will expand the summit beyond the full BRICS membership, with heads of state and government from partner countries and outreach invitees arriving at Bharat Mandapam in the morning.

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Their schedule includes:

9:55 am: Arrival of leaders of BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees at Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:35 am: Family photograph at Level 2.

10:50 am: Open session titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth" at the Summit Hall.

The session reflects the central focus of India’s BRICS chairship in 2026 — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Why Is The 2026 BRICS Summit Significant For India?

India acquired the BRICS chairmanship for the fourth time on January 1, 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021. The year is especially notable because it commemorates the 20th anniversary of BRICS' founding.

India's chairship theme is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," and the country intends to promote cooperation across the grouping's established sectors while promoting practical and development-oriented projects.

According to the MEA, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements were held in more than 25 Indian cities during India's chairmanship of the leaders' summit. The New Delhi gathering will thus mark the end of a year of ministerial, official, and other BRICS-level contacts held throughout the country.

Who Are The BRICS Members And Partner Countries?

BRICS is a political and diplomatic coordination platform for countries in the Global South. The grouping does not operate under a constitutive treaty and has neither its own budget nor a permanent secretariat.

Its collaboration falls broadly into three categories: political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people contacts.

The grouping currently has 11 full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in January 2025.

The partner-country category was created during the 2024 Kazan Summit. The current partner countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. These countries are generally invited to the leaders’ summit and may participate in other BRICS meetings when there is consensus among the members.