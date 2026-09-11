BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open, What’s Shut in Delhi From September 11-13

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing heightened security, traffic restrictions and changes to the functioning of government institutions as the national capital hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from September 11 to 13.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with foreign leaders, senior officials and delegations expected to travel through the city. In view of the extensive security and logistical arrangements, several government institutions will remain closed, while essential public services such as banks and the Delhi Metro will continue to function.

Schools, Government Offices Closed

September 11 has been declared a public holiday in Delhi. All government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education will remain closed on Friday.

Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will also remain shut. Offices functioning under the Directorate of Education will observe the holiday as well.

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Central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi will also remain closed on September 11, according to the arrangements announced for the summit.

Schools are expected to reopen after the weekend.

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Banks, Private Offices to Remain Open

Despite the public holiday, banks in Delhi will remain open on September 11 as the date is not listed as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

Private offices are also expected to remain operational. However, employees travelling through central Delhi and areas affected by VVIP movements could face diversions, temporary restrictions and delays.

Companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The government holiday also does not automatically mean that private companies, shops, restaurants, malls or tourist attractions across Delhi will remain closed.

Delhi Metro to Operate

Delhi Metro services will continue to operate across the network during the BRICS Summit period and are expected to be among the more practical modes of transport as road movement faces restrictions.

However, the Delhi Metro Museum located at the Supreme Court Metro station will remain closed from September 11 to 13. It is scheduled to reopen on September 15, as September 14 is its weekly holiday.

Authorities have also advised people travelling to the airport to consider using the Metro because VVIP movements and traffic restrictions could affect road travel.

Traffic Restrictions Across Key Routes

The movement of foreign dignitaries and VVIP convoys has led to an extensive traffic management plan in the capital. Around 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for summit-related arrangements.

Traffic will be regulated at 22 identified diversion points during motorcade rehearsals and VVIP movements, while more than 35 roads could be affected at different times.

The affected routes include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road, among others.

Traffic diversions and regulated movement are also scheduled on key routes during specified periods. Commuters have been advised to plan journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and check traffic updates before leaving.

Buses may be diverted or temporarily regulated depending on the movement of VIP convoys. Cab and app-based taxi services will continue to operate, although road restrictions could result in longer travel times.

Airports, Railway Stations Remain Operational

Delhi's major transport hubs, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, will remain operational.

However, passengers have been advised to keep additional time for their journeys. Temporary stoppages caused by VIP movements could affect road access even when a particular route is not permanently closed.

Travellers arriving in or departing from Delhi have been advised to check the latest traffic situation before setting out.

Tourist Attractions Not Under Blanket Closure

There is no blanket announcement that all tourist attractions in Delhi will remain closed because of the BRICS Summit.

Popular monuments and tourist sites are not automatically shut simply because September 11 has been declared a government holiday. However, visitors have been advised to check the latest notice issued by individual attractions before travelling.

Security requirements could lead to temporary access restrictions, particularly in central Delhi and areas located along VIP movement corridors.

For tourists planning to visit Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Red Fort or other parts of central Delhi, traffic advisories will be particularly important as road movement could change depending on VVIP movements.