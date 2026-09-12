BRICS Summit 2026 : Xi Jinping Calls on BRICS Nations to Take on Peace Maker Role Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on BRICS nations to take on a peacemaking role amid the conflict in West Asia, reported Reuters. Addressing the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi Jinping said that China would work with other members of the BRICS bloc towards that goal, as the conflict in the Middle East "does not serve the common interests of the international community", Reuters reported state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the BRICS bloc to be a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict, in an address to a summit of member countries in New Delhi today. China will work with other BRICS members in that role, as the war "does not serve the common interests of the international community", state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese President called the bloc a "leading group" in the Global South and a model of self-reliance among emerging and developing countries that should promote innovation-driven development. In 2027, China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS.

According to Chinese Media reports, China will continue to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism, promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms, and build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilisation Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It will also seek to deliver more landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared warm moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the 18th BRICS Summit began at Bharat Mandapam under India's chairship.In visuals shared on social media, PM Modi was seen greeting both leaders together, holding their hands and sharing smiles. The images reflected personal camaraderie and convergence among the three leaders as the expanded BRICS entered its third decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital. “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” PM Modi said at the Summit.

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