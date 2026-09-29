BRICS Summit Effect: India In Talks With China To Use Xinjiang Airspace Via Hotan Amid Pakistan Airspace Ban

New Delhi: India is reportedly engaged in quiet discussions with China to explore opening up Xinjiang airspace as an alternative corridor for Indian carriers, at a time when Pakistan’s airspace remains shut to Indian aircraft. According to sources, if the talks thrive, access to Chinese airspace via the Xinjiang route could come as a major relief for Indian aviation, cutting down flight times, fuel costs and operational detours forced by the prolonged ban.

The latest development has come to light just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which was an important moment in bilateral engagement. According to sources, the conversations around an alternate routing have been underway for more than a year.

Sources indicated that the focus is on routing flights via Hotan in Xinjiang, which could provide Indian airlines with a viable bypass in light of the continuing restrictions imposed by Islamabad.

MEA Engaged With Beijing On Alternate Routing

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is said to be engaged with the Chinese counterparts on the question of alternate flight paths. The talks are being seen as part of a larger effort to ensure operational flexibility for Indian operators who have been forced to take longer routes since Pakistan shut the airspace.

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Pakistan’s airspace has remained closed to India since April 2025, a move that has added to flight durations and operational costs for carriers heading westwards. The urgency around finding another corridor has grown further after Pakistan, two weeks ago, extended the restrictions on Indian aircraft by another month.

Islamabad’s move came amid persisting tensions with New Delhi following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, orchestrated by the ISI-linked terrorists based in Pakistan and the subsequent military action by the mighty Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor.

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Direct Air Links Between India And China Restored

The renewed push for alternate routing comes alongside a restoration efforts of direct air connectivity between India and China, after years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent tensions along the India-China border.

Ahead of Xi Jinping’s arrival in Delhi, China Southern Airlines announced that it would resume direct services between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21, reviving a route that had remained suspended for 6 years. The airline stated that the resumption was part of the bigger plan for the region and confirmed it would operate over 100 weekly flights across 8 round-trip routes in South Asia, thereby strengthening connectivity between China and the subcontinent.

IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to bring back India-China links, restarting operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou in October 2025, followed by services on the Delhi-Guangzhou sector in November. Air India also resumed direct flights between Delhi and Shanghai on February 1, ending a gap of nearly 6 years in services to mainland China. The airline began with 4 flights a week and raised the frequency to 5 flights a week from March 29.