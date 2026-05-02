Bride's Relative Shoots Groom Dead at Wedding Procession in UP's Kheta Sarai

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh: A groom was shot dead by a relative of the bride who opposed the marriage in the Kheta Sarai police station area, officials said on Saturday.

According to SSP Kunwar Anupam Singh, the accused, identified as Pradeep Bind, along with an associate, opened fire on the groom, Azad Bind, during the procession, leading to his death at the hospital. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Singh, speaking to reporters, said, "A report of gunfire at a wedding procession in the Kheta Sarai police station area was reported. Upon investigation, it was found that a youth named Azad Bind's wedding procession was heading towards this area. A relative of the bride, Pradeep Bind, was unhappy with the marriage and, along with his associate Ravi Yadav, arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the groom, resulting in his death upon reaching the hospital. Based on the complaint from the family, a case has been registered under the relevant sections. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and their swift apprehension is expected."

Father of the deceased, Ram Lakhan Bind, revealed a history of targeted violence by the accused, recalling a previous assault that left him disabled before the recent attack on his young son. "We were assaulted by them (accused) earlier as well, while I was on my way to Mumbai, and my leg was broken. There were 2 children, 2 adults apart from the driver, with the boy (victim), in the car," Bind told ANI.

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Condemning the breakdown of law and order, Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Maurya slammed the administration. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The way a groom was killed after stopping his car is a huge challenge to the system and administration. While the government claims that law and order are in place, murder takes place openly on a highway during a wedding procession. This is completely condemnable. I demand that the police immediately arrest the accused and take strict action."

Baraur Gram Panchayat Head and a relative of the deceased, Amar Kumar Bind, said that "we don't know the reason for the incident because no conflict took place."