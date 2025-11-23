Updated 23 November 2025 at 15:16 IST
Instagram Trap: 'Bright' NEET Student Radicalised By Pakistan-Based Handlers on Social Media
A youth from Jammu and Kashmir who was radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers on Instagram has been detained by police. His mother is being questioned as investigators continue their probe to uncover further details.
Jammu: A youth who was allegedly radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers have been detained by the anti-terror unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Momin, aged around 17-20 years, was detained from Bathindi area of Jammu.
As per reports, the youth had been radicalised via social media platform Instagram. Momin is said to be a ‘bright' student who was preparing for NEET.
Momin's mother is being questioned by Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu. His family, originally from Billawar area of Kathua, is now settled in Jammu.
Investigations are now ongoing to uncover further details about his radicalisation and connections.
This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s state investigation agency (SIA) detained another man from Srinagar. The man was detained in the “white collar” terror module linked to Delhi’s Red Fort blast case. The man has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, who is an electrician from Pulwama. The investigation into the terror module began after posters of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were found pasted on the walls of Nowgam. The posters, threatening security forces and police, were first seen in October.
Another Case of Radicalisation
Earlier, another case of an attempted radicalisation was reported from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where a 16-year-old boy was forced to join the Islamic State (ISIS) by his mother and stepfather.
As per police, the boy's mother was married to a man from Kerala and was settled in the United Kingdom. She later separated from him, converted to Islam and remarried a man named Mohammad Ali from Vembayam in Kerala. The mother lived with her new husband in the UK. When her son stayed with them in the foreign land, the couple allegedly introduced him to certain videos in order to lure him towards the ISIS ideology. The Republic learnt that the couple also urged the boy to travel to Syria to meet ISIS leaders. However, the boy refused to accept their offer, following which he was sent back to India. The police was alerted after the boy contacted his biological father and informed him about the entire matter.
