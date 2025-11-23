Instagram Trap: 'Bright' NEET Student Radicalised By Pakistan-Based Handlers on Social Media

Jammu: A youth who was allegedly radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers have been detained by the anti-terror unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Momin, aged around 17-20 years, was detained from Bathindi area of Jammu.

As per reports, the youth had been radicalised via social media platform Instagram. Momin is said to be a ‘bright' student who was preparing for NEET.

Momin's mother is being questioned by Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu. His family, originally from Billawar area of Kathua, is now settled in Jammu.

Investigations are now ongoing to uncover further details about his radicalisation and connections.

This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s state investigation agency (SIA) detained another man from Srinagar. The man was detained in the “white collar” terror module linked to Delhi’s Red Fort blast case. The man has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, who is an electrician from Pulwama. The investigation into the terror module began after posters of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were found pasted on the walls of Nowgam. The posters, threatening security forces and police, were first seen in October.

Another Case of Radicalisation

Earlier, another case of an attempted radicalisation was reported from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where a 16-year-old boy was forced to join the Islamic State (ISIS) by his mother and stepfather.

